MPD: Suspect posted about stolen Apple Watch 45 minutes after robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova man is behind bars after authorities say he used Facebook Market Place to rob another local man.

The victim told police he agreed to sell a man listed as Esb Jaee his Apple Watch in early February. The two reportedly met on Seaside Drive, made the exchange and that’s when the buyer asked him to recount the money. When he looked back up, the man was pointing a gun at him and demanded he remain still as he fled.

It wasn’t until after the incident that the victim realized the money was fake.

To make matters worse, just 45 minutes after the robbery the suspect posted on Facebook that he had an Apple Watch for sale. Utilizing the social media site, Memphis police were able to identify him as 19-year-old Jalen Mosely.

The victim also identified the young man as the one who robbed him.

Mosely was taken into custody on Thursday and is facing weapon possession, aggravated robbery and criminal simulation charges.