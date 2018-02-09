× Live at 9: Discover the dinosaurs, Valentine’s Day at The Peabody

Legislation protects musicians

Making sure musicians get paid for their work is a big deal here in Memphis, and now it’s also gaining ground in Washington too. That’s because new legislation would help make sure music legends from our past, don’t get cheated by the technology of the future.

Attorney Bruce Newman and Grammy-winning producer and owner of Royal Studios Boo Mitchell discuss the issue.

Discover the dinosaurs

Dinosaurs are on the loose downtown at the Cook Convention Center. Discover the Dinosaurs is an all-new interactive exhibit for families and WREG’s Live at 9 got a sneak peek.

Valentine’s Day with The Peabody Hotel

Valentine’s Day is next week, and if you haven’t made plans yet there is still time to get your tickets to celebrate with The Peabody Hotel. Chef Derek Smith shows us what they are cooking up for the special day.

Valentine’s Day offerings at The Peabody

Two for One

Chuckles Comedy House will have double the laughs this weekend as two nationally recognized comedians take the stage. Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul both appear on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, entertaining the millions of listeners who tune in daily.

