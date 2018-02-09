× Investigators: Early morning fire in Nutbush intentionally set

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused an overnight house fire in Nutbush.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in the 3500 block of Bayliss Avenue near National Street.

First responders said heavy flames could be seen from the one-story home by the time they arrived. At one point, part of the roof caved in making it difficult for firefighters to put out the flames.

Luckily, no one was injured.

In a report on the fire, Lt. Wayne Cooke stated the home appeared to be abandoned and they do believe the fire was intentionally set.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.