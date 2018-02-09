× Several Independent Bank ATMs hit by skimmers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Memphis Independent Bank locations are reporting a security breach.

i-bank officials say someone put skimmers on their ATMs at three branch locations last weekend.

Those include Germantown, Collierville and Midtown.

They say they’ve already contacted the 75 customers who were impacted. But if you are concerned you should contact the bank.

i-bank officials say they will have extra video surveillance this weekend and are installing new protective devices next week.

They also say ATM customers should always be aware of your surroundings and cover your hand when you type your pin number.