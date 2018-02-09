× Facebook Marketplace sales can turn dangerous, victim finds out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What was supposed to be a friendly transaction quickly turned into a scam and robbery as police say a man used Facebook Marketplace to rob someone at gunpoint.

“He pointed the gun to my head and he said don’t move. If you move I will kill you.”

Out of fear, the victim has asked that WREG not reveal his identity. He says he was selling an Apple watch on Facebook Marketplace last Friday and agreed

to meet someone who seemed interested.

“He was looking at the watch and he liked it.”

Turns out the man was interested in the watch but didn’t plan on being fair.

When the victim looked down to count the $200 in cash, police say Jalen Mosley pulled a gun.

“At that moment the only thing I was thinking about was my life,” the victim said.

The victim said Mosley ran off with the watch. Instead of chasing him, he went to a store and called 911. That’s when he found out even the cash

Mosley used to pay him was fake.

“Dave A” says he’s used Facebook Marketplace before and it isn’t his first choice.

“You have to be careful and cautious,” he said. “I’d rather sell it at a garage sale with my neighbors or people I know first.”

He says even though it’s convenient it’s risky.

In the victim’s case, not to be outdone by Mosley’s tricks, he says he found Mosley’s personal Facebook page and noticed that just 40 minutes after stealing the watch it was posted for sale.

“I`m really good with a computer so I helped police find him.”

This victim says he’s glad Mosley was caught but he won’t be using Facebook to strike a deal anytime soon.

“It was my first and last experience, someone pointing a gun at your head and telling you they are going to kill you. I mean, I have family.”

Facebook marketplace says here’s a place to report an item if a person is aware of a scam. Facebook says they review all claims and will take appropriate action.