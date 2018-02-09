× Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of accused serial thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accused serial thief’s spree is over thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

Phillip Brooks is now sitting inside 201 Poplar, facing five felony charges.

Don’t hold your breath, the list of charges Phillip Brooks is looking at is long.

“Literally this guy was in this business to steal,” said Buddy Chapman with Crime Stoppers. “He always hit the same places he always stole the same thing.”

Brooks, who we learned also goes by six aliases, is accused of going on a crime spree.

Those with Crime Stoppers tell us he went on a three-month spree starting back in November.

He was arrested in late January, thanks to a tip someone called in.

It would take too long to tell you every store he’s accused of hitting but records say he stole items from two different Marshall’s.

In one case he left with nearly $2,000 worth of clothes, shoes and furs. In several other instances detectives say he took items worth much less.

He’s accused of hitting a Frayser Rite Aid. Police say he stole beer on Christmas.

No one answered at the Frayser address listed for him on multiple records. Neighbors we talked to didn’t recognize him but are glad he’s been caught.

“He may break into my house. You can never tell.”

Buddy Chapman with Crime Stoppers, says this case shows how much tips can make an impact.

Chapman says theres a provision in Tennessee’s law that says if you commit a crime enough times and the total amount adds up to the amount of a felony offense then you can be charged with a felony.

That’s why Brooks is facing several felonies.