City says it mistakenly painted over part of Midtown mural

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The controversy continues over a mural in Midtown Memphis — but this time it’s about what’s been covered up.

City crews painted over several of the more than 100 panels in a giant work by Paint Memphis on a Willett Street underpass near Lamar Avenue.

The city says it was a mistake, the result of a “miscommunication.”

But after some City Council members criticized the work, calling it “demonic” and “Satanic,” and said they wanted it covered recently, many on social media aren’t buying that explanation. Paint Memphis also says the city is breaking a written agreement with them.

Mayor Jim Strickland’s staff responded to Paint Memphis director Karen Golightly on Facebook, saying the city had looked into it and found it was a miscommunication with Public Works.

“This is a City Council initiative to remove several murals at the Willett street underpass. There has been a miscommunication with the crews executing the work who did more than was requested. This was not intentional,” Strickland said, citing Public Works Director Robert Knecht as the source.

The mural was painted in about a week by volunteer artists last September at a cost of less than $10,000. While much of it is on privately-owned warehouse buildings on Lamar, some of it is on a city-owned railroad underpass on Willett Street. The mural straddles the border between the Glenview and Central Gardens neighborhoods.

Here is what the mural looked like before the paint-over:

