Affidavit: Suspects confessed to killing man found dead in MPD impound lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Court records are revealing new details about the arrests of two men charged in the murder of a man found dead in a van at an MPD impound lot.

Bardomiano Hernandez, 33, was shot and killed in the back of a van during an attempted robbery in December.

His body wasn’t found until earlier this week – 49 days later.

The men who police say are responsible for the crime were arrested overnight, nearly two months after his murder, and investigators say they both confessed.

Mardracus West, 19, and Earl Brown, 20, are charged with multiple felonies in the case.

Police say surveillance video captured on the night of the robbery shows West and Brown approach the van and demand money, but according to the arrest affidavit, the victims wouldn't pay up.

Investigators say West started shooting, hitting Hernandez, who was in the back of the van, and his co-worker in the driver's seat.

Hernandez's body laid in the van for the next 49 days until his co-worker was released from the hospital and went to pick it up at the impound lot.

His ex-wife and the mother of his children tells WREG she had no idea what happened.

"A friend of his called my mom saying he got robbed and to check if he's OK," Maris Morales said. "I started looking with his friends, searched if he was locked up. I even called the hospital about a body, but they didn't give me info, said [there was] nobody with that name."

West was charged in a robbery last February, accused of beating up a guy walking down the street and stealing his wallet, watch pants and belt.

And last December, he was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of clothes from Macy's.

Investigators found West and Brown at a neighbor's house, and say West was hiding in the attic, according to court documents.

WREG tried to talk to West's family Friday, but a man who answered the door wasn't interested in commenting.

Morales said she's considering suing MPD for leaving his body in that van for weeks and leaving her wondering where he was.

"I just want justice for him," she said. "Next time when something happens like that, the police need to search very good. Do an investigation the right way."

Court records show a third suspect was also involved in the crime, but both men say they didn't know that person.

West and Brown are each charged with attempted first-degree murder and two counts of criminal attempt to wit especially aggravated robbery. In addition, West was charged with employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.