Vigil set to remember Raleigh mother killed while holding baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a 22-year-old mother killed in a murder-suicide this week says they are holding a vigil in her memory Thursday night.

Samara Deshay Ward was shot dead while holding her one-year-old baby Tuesday night, family says.

Police responded to the 4100 block of Troost in Raleigh where they found Ward dead from a gunshot wound.

Latravius White, 24, was also at the scene suffering a gunshot wound. He died later at a hospital.

Police say White shot Ward, then shot himself.

Ward’s brother, who said he heard the gunshots, said the two were in a relationship and that the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence situation.