Two injured in Frayser house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital recovering following an overnight house fire in Frayser.

The fire started just before midnight Wednesday night in the kitchen area of a home in the 1900 block of Gayle Ave.

There were two people inside the home at the time. They both suffered cuts while trying to escape through a window.

Both were taken to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Investigators believe it was caused by food left unattended on a stove.