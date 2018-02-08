Two injured in Frayser house fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital recovering following an overnight house fire in Frayser.
The fire started just before midnight Wednesday night in the kitchen area of a home in the 1900 block of Gayle Ave.
There were two people inside the home at the time. They both suffered cuts while trying to escape through a window.
Both were taken to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.
It took firefighters about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Investigators believe it was caused by food left unattended on a stove.
35.224441 -89.997140