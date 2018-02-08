× Twenty-five indicted in Major Stacks Entertainment gang bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twenty-five alleged gang members have been indicted on charges of drug distribution and money laundering, federal justice officials in Memphis said Thursday.

“We believe we have dismantled the Major Stacks Entertainment street gang.” said Michael Dunavant, United States Attorney for the Western District of

Tennessee.

Eighteen of the 25 suspects were rounded up Wednesday, officials said, most of them from the Memphis area.

The Major Stacks Entertainment gang allegedly trafficked methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and marijuana. Officials said drugs, guns and cash had been seized in connection with the operation, which began in March.

The suspects were indicted in January but the indictment remained sealed until Thursday as officers and agents rounded up suspects.

Punishments could range from 10 years to live for suspects, Dunavant said.

Dunavant said the gang was concentrated near the intersection of Kerr and Pillow streets, which is in South Memphis.