TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes on I-240, I-40 cause delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several multi-vehicle crashes are causing major traffic headaches for commuters Thursday morning.

The first accident is in the eastbound lanes of I-240 just west of the Millbranch exit. Three cars appear to have been involved in the accident and first responders are on the scene assisting those involved.

One lane has been blocked off.

Another multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-240 right before the Walnut Grove exit has forced traffic there down to two lanes. Traffic is backed up all the way to the Quince Road exit.

Further east, a third crash has been reported on I-40 westbound near SR 385/ I-269.

Finally, major delays are being reported along I-40 from Chelsea Avenue to the Highland exit.

