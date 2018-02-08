× TBI Director Mark Gwyn to retire this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday he plans to retire June 1.

Mark Gwyn has led the state agency for the past 14 years and has servced in law enforcement more than 30 years.

In a letter to the agency Thursday, Gwyn said he had done all he could do during his tenure to improve resources, training and equipment for the bureau.

A recent report by the state comptroller’s office cited errors in the TBI’s budget in recent years that left the agency’s cash reserves depleted.