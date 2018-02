× Police investigating double shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a double shooting in the 4700 block of American Way in Parkway Village.

Two victims were transported to Regional One Hospital. One of them is in critical condition.

The suspect was seen in a red Cadillac.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

