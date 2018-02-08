× Police identify body found at MPD impound lot more than 6 weeks after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has identified the man whose body was found in a van at an MPD impound lot after 49 days.

The victim is 33-year-old Bardomiano Perez Hernandez.

Hernandez was initially shot in the 3000 block of Yale Dec. 18, 2017 when three men attempted to rob a van that he and two other men were in.

The driver of the van was critically injured and spent weeks in the hospital. The passenger suffered no injuries.

Hernandez was found by the driver who went to retrieve his car after the city warned that it would be auctioned off or towed.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.