MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer has been indicted for the alleged attempted rape of a female acquaintance last month at her home, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said Thursday.

A grand jury also indicted Bradley Paul Henthorne, 36, on one count of aggravated sexual battery. His bond has been set at $25,000.

Henthorne has been with MPD for nine years.

He has been relieved of duty, but MPD hasn't said if he is still being paid.