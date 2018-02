MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 3200 MLGW customers are waking up in the dark Thursday morning.

The utility company is reporting the majority of the power outage is affecting Harbor Town, Mud Island, parts of Frayser, North Memphis, Uptown and downtown Memphis.

Crews are aware of the problem and they are working to restore power.

An estimated repair time is set for 6 a.m.

