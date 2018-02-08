× Memphis man accused of kidnapping, beating girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend.

Police became aware of the incident after the woman’s friend called police Wednesday. She stated the victim sent her a text asking her to call police and then to meet her outside because her boyfriend, Samuel Bobo, was beating her.

After following the instructions, the woman went outside to find her friend sitting in her vehicle with Bobo behind the wheel. He yelled at the friend to leave and then began to drive away.

Still inside, the woman tried to jump from the truck, but was pulled back inside, the friend said.

At some point after the incident, the victim was able to call her friend and stated she was being held against her will. It’s unclear if she told the woman where she was being held, but authorities located both individuals in the 3600 block of Skylark.

They said once they found her, the girlfriend’s right eye was red and bruised from Bobo allegedly punching her in the face several times She also had a swollen nose, a cut on her right hand and an abrasion above one eye.

Bobo was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.