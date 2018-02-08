× MAS issues call to action ahead of 20-dog intake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The discovery of more than a dozen dogs inside a south Memphis home is expected to put an extra strain on Memphis Animal Services .

The organization confirmed approximately 20 dogs will be arriving at the shelter sometime Thursday. At this time, they don’t know anything about the dogs themselves and their needs, nor what type of condition they lived in.

MAS is hoping the community will help them better serve these animals.

“We are consistently full in the large dog section of our shelter, and our situation recently has been no different. As it stood yesterday, we had already exhausted our overflow kennel space,” said Alexis Pugh, MAS Administrator. “Adding these 20 dogs to an already over-capacity shelter has put us in a dire situation as far as kennel space is concerned.”

How can you help?

Adopt an animal: MAS is currently offering a “Give Love” promotion, in which the adoption fee for any dog over 25 pounds is just $25. The fee includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, heart worm test, collar, leash and ID tag.

MAS said the 20 dogs being taken in Thursday will be available for adoption in three days.

Foster: A foster home is a temporary home for an animal seeking adoption. Those involved in the MAS foster program provide shelter, food and care for any of the shelter’s animals for anywhere from four to six weeks.

Volunteer: Even if you can’t adopt a pet, the shelter can always use another person to love and care for their furry friends.

For more information, visit MAS at 2350 Appling City Cove or give them a call at (901) 636-1416.

See adoptable pets