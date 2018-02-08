× Man accused of raping, threatening to kill pregnant girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged after he allegedly assaulted and threatened his pregnant girlfriend before raping her inside their home.

Police said the victim was first physically assaulted Monday evening after the woman refused to have sex with the man, Paeirre Clayton, following an argument. During the attack, he reportedly covered her nose and mouth, then forced her into a bathroom where it continued.

That’s when he pulled out a gun, pointed it in the victim’s face and threatened to kill her and his unborn child.

A while later the woman stated she was in her bedroom when he again asked for sex. Once more she told him no, but he reportedly refused to listen and raped her.

The next morning Clayton left the apartment, taking the woman’s cellphone with him, police said. The woman was able to get help from the leasing office who then called police.

According to the police report, Clayton fled from officers after he returned to find them leaving his apartment.

He later confirmed the assault, but said the sex was consensual.

He has been charged with rape, aggravated assault, domestic violence, and evading arrest.