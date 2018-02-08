× Live at 9: SNAP benefits, Dave & Buster’s, The Pistol & The Queen

SNAP benefits

Thousands of people in Tennessee stand to lose their SNAP benefits unless they act now to keep them. As of February 1, work requirements are back in place for most Tennessee counties, including Shelby.

Yolanda Shegog-Wright with the Tennessee Department of Human Services talks about what you need to do today if you receive the benefits.

Get an inside look at the new Dave & Buster’s

We’re just days away from the opening of Memphis’ first Dave & Buster’s. The restaurant and arcade chain is popular in cities all across the country and has even played host to some of the hottest celebrities like Drake, Beyonce, the Kardashians and Katie Holmes.

Paul Martinez gives Live at 9 a sneak peek inside the new location near Wolfchase Galleria.

Music with The Pistol & The Queen

The Pure Memphis Music Series is underway at Old Dominick Distillery, celebrating the best sips and sounds in the Mid-South. Pete Wood and Tracey Cayolle of The Pistol & The Queen are one of the many featured performers. They performed music from their new album called “Surrounded and Outnumbered” right here on the Live at 9.