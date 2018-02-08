× Grizzlies make a trade, but it’s not with Tyreke Evans

MEMPHIS, Tenn-The NBA deadline passed Thursday afternoon without the Memphis Grizzlies making an expected trade involving free agent to be Tyreke Evans. Boston, Denver and Washington reportedly made offers to Memphis for Evans, but didn’t include a first round pick that the Grizzlies requested. The Grizzlies pulled Evans from the lineup over the past five games to avoid any chance of injury with expectations they would be able to work a trade, but it never developed. Evans is the leading scorer for Memphis at 19 points a game.

The Grizzlies make a trade that sends James Ennis to the Detroit Pistons for Brice Johnson and a second-round draft pick. Ennis averaged seven points in 45 games this season for the Grizzlies.