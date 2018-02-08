Grizzlies make a trade, but it’s not with Tyreke Evans

MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 26: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles down the court during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at the FedEx Forum on October 26, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. The Grizzlies defeated the Mavericks 96-91. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
MEMPHIS, Tenn-The NBA deadline passed Thursday afternoon without the Memphis Grizzlies making an expected trade involving free agent to be Tyreke Evans. Boston, Denver and Washington reportedly made offers to Memphis for Evans, but didn’t include a first round pick that the Grizzlies requested. The Grizzlies pulled Evans from the lineup over the past five games to avoid any chance of injury with expectations they would be able to work a trade, but it never developed. Evans is the leading scorer for Memphis at 19 points a game.
The Grizzlies make a trade that sends James Ennis to the Detroit Pistons for Brice Johnson and a second-round draft pick. Ennis averaged seven points in 45 games this season for the Grizzlies.