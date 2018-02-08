× Another loaded gun found at Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the 10th time in 2018, a loaded gun was found at a checkpoint in the Memphis International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration officers found the loaded Kel-Tec 9mm at 7 a.m. Thursday, the TSA said.

TSA immediately alerted airport police, who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area. The passenger could face criminal charges, TSA said.

While unloaded, declared firearms may be transported in checked baggage, they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

TSA found 26 firearms at the Memphis airport last year.