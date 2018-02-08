× 19-year-old sentenced to 30 years in triple hair weave murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby Isaac was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the 2016 hair weave triple murder, officials say.

Shelby Isaac, 19, was found guilty in November 2017 of two counts of second-degree murder, one count of reckless homicide and one count of criminally negligent homicide.

In January 2016, Isaac fatally shot EJ Tate, Edwina Thomas and Thomas’ unborn child at a northeast Memphis apartment complex in a dispute over hair weave.

She was sentenced to 24 years with no parole for Tate’s death, four years for Thomas’ death and two years for the death of the unborn child.