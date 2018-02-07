× Two dead in Raleigh murder-suicide, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and a woman are dead after a murder-suicide in Raleigh, Memphis police said.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Troost Drive for a shooting call at 8:15 Tuesday night.

There they found 22-year-old Samara Ward and 24-year-old Latravius White with apparent gunshot wounds.

Ward was pronounced deceased on the scene. White was transported to Regional One in critical condition where he later died.

Investigators determined the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute where White shot Ward, then shot himself.