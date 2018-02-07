× Suspects indicted in local mother’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects allegedly connected to the murder of a local mother have been indicted in her death.

The District Attorney’s Office confirmed Leanthony Primer, Marquez Thompson and Charles McClellan were all indicted on first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery charges after they allegedly shot and killed Mia Jones in November 2016.

The mother of three had just finished up delivering a Domino’s pizza on Joy Lane when the suspects tried to rob her. When she tried to drive away, she was shot and crashed her Toyota Corolla into a guardrail at Ketchum and Airways Boulevard.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the car was riddled with bullets and Jones was dead inside.

Primer and Thompson, the alleged gunman, were taken into custody on November 19.

McClellan was arrested several days later.

All three suspects remain behind bars without bail.