× SCS warns parents of man attempting to lure students into car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools issued a warning to parents and students about a man who seen trying to lure students into his car.

In a statement, school officials say “a man driving a white Khia vehicle has been following students in various school communities, trying to lure students to his car.”

Officials say the warning isn’t meant to scare anyone, “We just want to share this information with families so we can all be extra cautious.”

The SCS Team is now working with police to make sure schools get more support before and after class.

The statement ends by telling parents to contact police if their child has seen any suspicious behavior.