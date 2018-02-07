× Police: Man wanted for stealing luggage at Hampton Inn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who stole a suitcase that was left in front of Hampton Inn in the 900 block of Shady Grove in East Memphis.

Police responded to the scene Thursday, Feb. 1 around 9 p.m.

According to the report, the victim arrived at Hampton Inn with his wife and began unloading their luggage at the front door while she was inside.

The wife then left the luggage unattended so that she could park the car.

When the husband returned to the front door, he saw the his luggage was gone.

Surveillance footage showed a man exit a dark Toyota and steal the suitcase.

He was then seen fleeing the scene.

Police say the car was possibly used in several car burglaries at the Embassy Suites and in the Poplar Corridor area.

No arrest has been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.