Ole Miss struggles at home in loss to Missouri

OXFORD, Miss-Kassius Robertson scored 27 points to lead four Missouri players in double figures and the Tigers beat Mississippi 75-69 on Tuesday night.

Jontay Porter had 18 points and 13 rebounds as Missouri (16-8, 6-5 Southeastern Conference) outscored Ole Miss 8-2 in the final 90 seconds to win their third consecutive game. Kevin Puryear and Jordan Geist added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Terence Davis scored 20 points for Ole Miss (11-13, 4-7) but was scoreless in the final 15 minutes. Bruce Stevens scored 15 points with a team-high seven rebounds and Markel Crawford added 11.

The Tigers shot 24 of 53 (45 percent) from the field and 10 of 23 (43 percent) from 3-point range, including five 3s by Robertson. Missouri was 17 of 20 (85 percent) from the free throw line, including a pair by Robertson with 18 seconds remaining to seal it.

Ole Miss was 26 of 65 (40 percent) from the field, but managed only 5 of 17 (29 percent) from 3-point range. The Rebels were 12 of 15 (80 percent) from the free throw line and committed only four turnovers, but missed three field goal attempts in the final minute.