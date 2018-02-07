× Man accused of stabbing arrested again for hitting man with brick

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man arrested last year for the stabbing of his girlfriend’s son is back in jail. This time he is accused of hitting a man in the head with a brick.

Memphis police said Irvin Franklin was arrested Tuesday night after he attacked the man outside St. John’s United Methodist Church in Midtown.

Both men were at the church for a free meal.

Police said Franklin showed up at the church drinking from a large bottle of alcohol. They said a man told Franklin alcohol was not allowed on the property and that’s when Franklin picked up a brick and hit the man on the side of the head.

St. John’s United Methodist provides hot meals to those in need twice a week.

The pastor said the majority of people who come there are courteous and grateful for the help. He said after the man was attacked last night he immediately went to an off duty police officer at the church and that officer notified police.

Franklin was already facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the stabbing of his girlfriend’s son nearly a year ago.

He is now locked up on $100,000 bond.

The man who was hit with the brick had an injury to his ear that required stitches.