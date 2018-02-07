× Man accused of having loaded gun in UofM dining area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young man is behind bars after allegedly carrying a loaded gun on the University of Memphis campus.

Braylan Gatewood was taken into custody on Monday after university police received several frantic calls about an armed man in the dining area of the University Center.

When questioned, the 19-year-old admitted to having the weapon.

Authorities said that’s when they discovered a load Taurus. 40 caliber pistol in his right front pocket.

He was charged with carrying a weapon on school property and scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.