Live at 9: Local Dreamers, Powerball Lawsuit & The Ameripolitan Awards

Local Dreamers

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly says Dreamers would not be a priority for deportation, even if their Obama-era protections expire and a deadlocked Congress hasn’t come up with a deal to protect them.

The Trump administration proposed a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children in return for a $25 billion investment in border security.

Caught in the middle are children like Overton High Schools’ Eddy Gonzalez and Silvia Vazquez.

Teaching time management skills

If it seems like you’re always nagging your kids about their chores, homework and being on time, you’re not alone.

But teaching them how to manage their time now can set them up for life.

Michelle McKissack, the editor of Memphis Parent Magazine, share three things you can do to help your family get organized.

Watercooler Wednesday

In this week’s segment Catrina Guttery, Kevin Cerrito and WREG’s Todd Demers discuss the hottest topics everyone’s talking about including the Powerball lawsuit in New Hampshire.Should lottery winners be able to request their identity be kept a secret?

Then as a deadly flu epidemic sweeps the country should getting the vaccine be mandatory?

Comments made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a lot of people talking.

“Maternal love is the love that’s going to change the future of mankind. So we’d like you to look…”

Trudeau: “We like to say ‘peoplekind’. Not necessarily mankind, because it’s more inclusive.’

We get our panel’s take on that plus the decision by one New York school that is scrapping its annual Daddy Daughter Dance due to the city’s new gender-neutral policy.

New music awards

Tired of all the big awards shows? The Ameripolitan Awards are coming to Memphis that’s unlike anything else out there and celebrates the musicians most awards overlook.

Renowned roots musician Dale Watson gives us all the details before performing live on the show.