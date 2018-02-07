× Grizzlies lose fifth straight as they fall at home to Jazz

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Ricky Rubio had 29 points and eight rebounds, Rodney Hood scored 18 and the Utah Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies 92-88 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight victory.

Utah’s latest win was hardly indicative of its recent play on offense. During the streak, the Jazz had averaged almost 118 points and 52 percent shooting. They made only 42 percent of their shots against Memphis.

Andrew Harrison led the Grizzlies with a career-high 23 points, and Marc Gasol scored 20. JaMychal Green and Dillon Brooks added 11 apiece as Memphis lost its fifth straight.

Utah led by 11 in the fourth quarter, but Memphis cut it to 80-74 midway through the period. Utah never let Memphis get any closer. Mario Chalmers made a 3-pointer as the horn sounded for the final margin.

After a ragged first half, the Jazz held a 44-39 lead at the break. Both teams had committed 11 turnovers by halftime, and neither was shooting above 40 percent.

Rubio had 16 points at the half, while Gasol scored 13 for Memphis.

Utah maintained a 68-63 lead entering the fourth, as both teams continued to struggle from the field.

Both teams ended the night shooting 42 ercent. The Jazz committed 20 turnovers, while Memphis had 16. Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff was ejected midway through the fourth quarter.