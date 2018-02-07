× Four arrested in theft of $1,500 Ole Miss headstone memorabilia

OXFORD, Miss. — Four people face charges for stealing university Memorabilia valued at $1,500 in North Mississippi.

Oxford Police responded to Mr. Feathers on Thacker Road Jan. 31.

Management reported that an Ole Miss memorabilia headstone had been stolen.

Investigators identified four people connected to the theft and all of them surrendered to law enforcement Tuesday, Feb. 6.

20-year-old Kelli Ann Camp of Oxford, 19-year-old Jose Meraz of Coldwater, 19-year-old Nathan Moss of Grenada, and 20-year-old Brandon Byrd of Southaven were booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $1,500 bond.

Authorities say the accused also agreed to return the item to police.