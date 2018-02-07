× DeSoto County man ordered to pay $38K in back child support

JACKSON— A DeSoto County man was ordered by a judge Tuesday to pay more than $38,000 for failing to support his child for 12 years, Attorney General Jim Hood said.

Joseph Lane Harrill, 45, of Olive Branch, pleaded guilty before DeSoto County Circuit Judge Jimmy McClure to one count of non-support of a child. Judge McClure sentenced Harrill to serve five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with five of those years suspended followed by five years on supervised probation.

Harrill was also ordered to pay $38,448.36 over the course of his probation in addition to $100 to the Attorney General’s Office and $100 to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund.

Harrill was arrested May 16, 2017, while employed by a construction company. Prior to his arrest, Harrill paid child support off and on from 2005-2011. In 2011, payments became more irregular, and eventually ceased until March 2017.