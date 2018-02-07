Deputy fired after allegedly robbing bank in North Carolina

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy in North Carolina has been fired after he allegedly robbed a bank in Rowan County on Tuesday afternoon, according to WGHP.

Davidson County Sheriff David Grice said he was notified that Jeff Athey was arrested and charged with robbing a F & M Bank at gunpoint.

According to the International Business Times, the robbery happened several hours before the one-year veteran of the department was set to start his shift.

Grice said Athey was a deputy in his department until the moment he robbed that bank. Once he found out about the charges, Athey was fired.

Nobody was injured during the robbery and Athey did not resist officers, according to Grice.