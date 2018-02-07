× Cooper Tire to open new distribution center in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Gov. Phil Bryant announced plans Wednesday for a new tire distribution center that is expected to employ 100 in Northern Mississippi.

Cooper Tire has leased a 1,016,880-square-foot warehouse in the Gateway Global Logistics Center. The build-to-suit facility will be completed this fall and will become Cooper’s largest distribution center in the U.S.

Panattoni Development is continuing to build out space in its Gateway Global Logistics Center, a 1,600-acre site that spans Marshall County, Mississippi and Fayette County, Tennessee. Other tenants include Volvo, Post Consumer Brands, TBC Corporation, McCormick and Niagara Bottling.