× Convicted sex offender now charged with first-degree murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First-degree murder charges have been filed as the result of a fatal shooting Monday evening near downtown Memphis.

According to police, they responded to the 600 block of Exchange only to discover Augusta Gray lying dead in an alleyway nearby. He had reportedly been shot multiple times by a man witnesses called Papi. They were able to give police a general description of the suspect and stated the victim had been running away when he was shot.

The investigation ultimately revealed Papi was in fact Benjamin Bean.

During an interview with police, Bean reportedly admitted he was the shooter. While he didn’t reveal his motive, the suspect stated he followed Gray to the home, pulled him off the porch and the two subsequently got into a fight. That’s when he allegedly shot the man three times.

He later threw the weapon in the river to get rid of it.

Police said Bean is a registered sex offender and was also convicted on drug and robbery charges.

The 25-year-old is also facing tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm charges.