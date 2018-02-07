× Consumer Alert: Here’s what you should know about protecting yourself at a nail salon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has a consumer alert for those who frequent nails shops. You could end up with some nasty stuff if you’re not careful.

Nail salon experts say customers should always look for clean files without any nail debris.

The tools your technician uses should be in proper disinfectants, and licenses should be displayed at each tech’s station.

“If you ever have a question about something and you’re unsure, than you should ask. Because, that will either help them be accountable or you’ll be reassured that everything is okay,” said a nail tech.

A big red flag, she says is razors being used for pedicures.

If you see that, she recommends you run fast since that’s illegal.

WREG On Your Side Investigators checked, and the blade is banned in every bordering state besides Tennessee, Arkansas and Virginia.