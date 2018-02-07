× Confederate monument vandalized with ‘Antifa’ graffiti

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Confederate monument at a Tennessee cemetery has been vandalized with graffiti.

News outlets reported Tuesday that the monument at Confederate Circle in Nashville’s Mount Olivet cemetery was defaced, although it’s unclear when the vandalism took place.

Photos show the base of the 45-foot monument painted with a crossed-out swastika the symbol for anarchy, the abbreviation for “Black Lives Matter” and the words “Antifa,” “Dismantle White Supremacy” and “Racist.”

According to the its National Register of Historic Places registration form, the cemetery’s Confederate Circle is home to the graves of around 1,500 Confederate veterans, including remains from other cemeteries and states.

No arrests have been made.

This is the second recent act of Confederate monument vandalism locally, following the December dousing of the private Nathan Bedford Forrest statue with pink paint.