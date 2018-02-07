× Arkansas backcourt leads Hogs to win over South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, AR-Daryl Macon and Jaylen Barford combined to score 49 points to help Arkansas end a two-game losing streak with an 81-65 win over South Carolina on Tuesday night.

Macon led the way with 25 points for the Razorbacks (16-8, 5-6 Southeastern Conference), who entered the game having lost six of their last 10 games after opening the season 11-2. The senior has now scored 20 or more points in six straight games.

Barford added 24 points, and freshman Daniel Gafford added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for Arkansas. The Razorbacks scored 26 points off 18 turnovers by the Gamecocks (13-11, 4-7), and they held last year’s Final Four squad to 41.2-percent (21 of 51) shooting from the field.

Hassani Gravett scored 12 points to lead South Carolina, which has lost four straight games for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Justin Minaya and Kory Holden added 11 points apiece.