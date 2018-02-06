× Scammers spoof MLGW number, voice greeting in latest con

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water issued a warning after receiving reports that scammers are once again targeting their customers.

The company said Tuesday crooks have spoofed MLGW’s number and the Commercial Resource Center’s voice greeting, making customers believe they are the real deal. They then contact the customer and threaten to discontinue service if their bill is not paid in the next 30 to 45 minutes.

The number (844) 541-2490 is connected to the scam.

The utility company said one MLGW customer lost $6,000.

If you receive one of these calls hang up the phone immediately and call the MLGW Commercial Resource Center at (901) 528-4270 if you have any concerns.

MLGW never calls customers in this manner so you should never give out your personal information over the phone. If you do, call the Memphis Police Department immediately.