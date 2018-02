× Police: Two people injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirmed two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 1700 block of East Holmes Road in Whitehaven at 5:22 p.m.

Two victims were located in the 1600 block of Kilarney.

No condition was given.

No suspect information is available.

