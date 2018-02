× Woman killed in Raleigh double shooting, second victim in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirmed a woman was killed in a shooting in the 4200 block of Troost in Raleigh Tuesday night.

A second victim, a man, was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

