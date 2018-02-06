× Police: Man accused of sexual battery against U of M student arrested, charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say Gregory Jermaine Buckhanon was arrested on campus at The University of Memphis Monday, Feb. 5 after he allegedly grabbed a student after attacking a man.

University Police say Buckhanon assaulted an unknown man behind the information desk at the University Center. The identity of the victim couldn’t be confirmed because he left before police arrived.

A recording of the fight was sent to campus investigators. According to the report, the footage shows the suspect attacking a man while onlookers run away in fear.

Police later found out the suspect was also wanted for sexual battery that took place earlier that day at Mcwherter Library. The 23-year-old victim told authorities she was on the fourth floor of the library when Buckahanon sat next to her and immediately began flirting with her.

She then says she the suspect started rubbing her knee, thigh and breast above her clothing. The victim says she was in shock at what was going on.

Authorities say the victim successfully picked out Buckhanon from a photo spread.

The suspect was on trespass from The University of Memphis since Sep. 29, 2016.

He faces sexual battery and aggravated criminal trespass charges.