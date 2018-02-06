× Petey the pig up for adoption at Memphis animal shelter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A friendly pet pig found wandering the streets of Memphis is getting serious social media attention, and Memphis Animal Services says he’s ready to go to a new home.

Petey the potbellied pig is available for adoption beginning Tuesday at the city’s animal shelter, MAS says.

Petey was found Friday near the intersection of Kirby and Mount Moriah. At first the shelter named him Peggy but, after further research, found Petey was actually a male. He is about 47 pounds, 3 years old or less, and the shelter says he is extremely well-socialized and friendly.

The shelter posted a video of Petey enjoying some blankets, fruit and attention inside the shelter. In just 24 hours, the post had been shared 1,000 times and gained hundreds of comments and reactions.

This isn’t the first time the shelter has housed a pig. Usually they live in a pasture outside, but the shelter said Petey seemed more comfortable inside.

According to Memphis city code, a permit is required to keep a pig and, in case you were wondering, they are not allowed to “run at large” on city streets.