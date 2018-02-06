× Pass It On: MPD officer receives help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South husband has taken a leave of absence to help his wife battle cancer. The loss of income has put a strain on the family during difficult times.

At the Henning First Assembly of God in Lauderdale County, Pastor Larry Howard is known for his acts of kindness and his love of God and people. But when Pastor Howard isn’t helping out his church members, he’s protecting the community he’s called to serve.

That’s right he also works for the Memphis Police Department.

Today, Howard is on a mission to help a co-worker and his wife.

“Well, I’ve known Lt. Ware since the time I’ve been here. In February, it’ll be 20 years,” he said. “He’s always been a man that worked in the community. He’s always been a man that when people needed help, he helped them.”

Howard says anyone from the Ed Rice Community Center to Douglas Park will tell you the same thing. Lt. Ware loves to give and loves to help his community.

But now, Lt. Ware needs help.

“His wife, Talis, has stage 2 ovarian cancer. And not only that, he wanted to take time off to help her. But do to some medical issues, he had to take time off for himself too. So not only is he taking care of her, but he is sick as well,” Howard said.

He says the officer is behind several payments on his home and had to sell one of his vehicle in order to pay bills.

Hearing this made want to immediately help him.

$300 was passed on by News Channel 3 and an anonymous donor from Nesbit, MS passed on extra $300 for a total of $600.

“Let’s do this,” Howard said.

Officer Ware’s wife, Talisa, isn’t expecting cameras.

The couple soon figured out what we were up too.

“It’s only right that when one of ours is in trouble we help. And I’m hoping that this gets out to everybody, everybody in the community that knows you and know how good you are in the community,” the play maker said.

Howard reveals he has more donations while counting out the cash from WREG and the donor in Nesbit, MS.

But before that, he read a card to his co-worker and friend.

“Sometimes the miracles God sends are so small they’re hard for us to see. Let him have all your worries and cares for he’s always thinking about you and watching everything that concerns you,” Howard said.

He’s not done yet.

“We also have another $350 from some command staff. And the church I pastor, Henning Assembly of God took up an offering of $500,” he said.

That’s a total of $1,450.

Lt. Ware and his wife definitely felt the love.

“It’s awesome to see how many people care about other people,” Lt. Ware said.

It’s been a difficult struggle but the Wares have faith and friends like officer Howard.