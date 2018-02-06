× Pair convicted in southwest Memphis robbery, murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County jury took all of thirty minutes to convict two defendants for the 2015 murder of Delvin Brown.

On Friday, Robert Belt, 26, and Jocelin Williams, 25, were found guilty of first-degree murder and especially aggravated assault.

Prosecutors said the pair attacked and killed the 32-year-old victim during a robbery on April 20, 2015. He sustained multiple blunt force trauma to the head and was dead before first responders arrived at his southwest Memphis home.

Both will be sentenced to life behind bars for the murder conviction and 15 to 25 years with no parole for the robbery.