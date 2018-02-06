× New safety rules issued for popular infant sling carriers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents, there are some new rules regarding infant sling carriers that you need to know about.

Safety regulators say from 2003 to 2016, 17 children died and nearly 70 were injured in incidents involving sling carriers.

That’s why the Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued new rules for infant sling carriers in hopes of making them safer.

All infant slings must now have permanent warning labels, and come with instructions such as illustrated diagrams that show parents how to position babies in the sling.

Those warning labels must also include statements about suffocation and fall hazards, along with a reminder to check the buckles and snaps.

Slings must be able to carry three times the manufacturer’s weight, be more durable to avoid tears and breakage, and be able to keep the child from falling out during normal use.

This new standard applies to any sling made or imported after January 30, 2018.