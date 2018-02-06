Manhunt Monday: Who killed Jamie McMahon?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAVAGE, Miss. — "She was a little woman but she was hell on wheels."

Janice Ward can't help but smile when she thinks of her favorite cousin Jamie McMahon.

The Tate County Sheriff Department said the 60-year-old was killed several years ago inside her Savage, Mississippi home. Deputies said it was her husband who found her body in their bedroom floor. She had been stabbed several times.

"I would really like to know what was going on that day. Who would have been hard enough to kill her," said Ward. "I can`t let it go, neither can my mother. We can`t let it go. Jamie was like a sister to me."

Investigators have interviewed dozens of people over the last eight years, but no one has ever been arrested. Yet detectives hope putting new eyes on the case will bring new leads in McMahon's murder.

"The police told us after she was murdered, watch out because a lot of times it's family or somebody you know."

McMahon's cousin thinks she knew and trusted her killer, and that's why she allowed him in her home.

"I`m hurt and I`m angry because, the thought that somebody could do this to her, I feel like it`s my job and mommy`s job to defend her and I always will."

If you know who murdered Jamie McMahon call the Tate County Sheriff Department at (662) 563-4434.